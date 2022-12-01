Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.67% of Marine Products worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE MPX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

