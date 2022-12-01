Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

MRO opened at $30.63 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,408,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

