Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Raised by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 259,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

