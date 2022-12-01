Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1134352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$50.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

