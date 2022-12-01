Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $15.01 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $15.01 or 0.00087624 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $585,601.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

