Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. 152,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.