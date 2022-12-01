Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $151.10. 92,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,140. The stock has a market cap of $410.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

