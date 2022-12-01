MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

MNSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 6,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

