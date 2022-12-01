Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,936 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE MGY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

