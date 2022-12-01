MAGIC Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $76.40 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00502124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.59 or 0.30541533 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,378,913 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.