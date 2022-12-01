Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $76,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. 60,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,243. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

