Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $39,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 58,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

