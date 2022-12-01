Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 26,897 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $59,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX Companies stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
