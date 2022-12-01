Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 26,897 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $59,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

