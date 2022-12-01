Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,652 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,719. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

