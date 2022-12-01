Madison Asset Management LLC Has $36.39 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 230,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $285.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

