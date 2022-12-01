Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,873 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $64,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

