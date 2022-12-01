Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.87. 35,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

