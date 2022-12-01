Lpwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVW stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 70,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

