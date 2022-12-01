Lpwm LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 496,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,372,384. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

