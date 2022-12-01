LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $236.71 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

