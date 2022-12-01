Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,446.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 26,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 909.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

NYSE LOW opened at $212.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

