Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. 25,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,905. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.