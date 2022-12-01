Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,568 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $68,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,905. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

