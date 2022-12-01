Loudon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 35.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.04. 96,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.