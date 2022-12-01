Loudon Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

LMT traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.51. 12,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.63 and a 200 day moving average of $431.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

