Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,388. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.