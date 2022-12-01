Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for approximately 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Shares of PII traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.68. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

