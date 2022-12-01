Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.43. 12,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

