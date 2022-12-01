Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

