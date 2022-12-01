L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.89.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY opened at $74.41 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

