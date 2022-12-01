Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,662. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,400,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,173,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

