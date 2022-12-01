Loews Corp Has $3.71 Million Stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Loews Corp grew its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,269 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources accounts for about 0.0% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Loews Corp owned about 1.79% of Perpetua Resources worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPTA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,201. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

