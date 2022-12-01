Loews Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Loews Corp raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,482. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

