Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR) Insider Ross Taylor Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR – Get Rating) insider Ross Taylor sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$70,000.00 ($46,666.67).
Lodestar Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.18.
About Lodestar Minerals
