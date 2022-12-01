Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR) Insider Ross Taylor Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSRGet Rating) insider Ross Taylor sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$70,000.00 ($46,666.67).

Lodestar Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.18.

About Lodestar Minerals

(Get Rating)

Lodestar Minerals Limited explores for and evaluates base metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, lithium, caesium, tantalum, nickel, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in Bulong, Jubilee Well, Camel Hills, East Thompson's Dome, Earaheedy-Imbin, and Coolgardie West projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lodestar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lodestar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.