Lloyd Park LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lloyd Park LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Block by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 816.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 24.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. 121,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,194,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

