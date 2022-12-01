Lloyd Park LLC Buys Shares of 21,427 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

