Lloyd Park LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 33,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,990. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

