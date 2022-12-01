Lloyd Park LLC Acquires 56 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,968,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $932.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $838.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.