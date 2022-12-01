Lloyd Park LLC Acquires 10,938 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lloyd Park LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 48,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 211,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

