LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) Shares Down 41.5%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 41.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

LiveVox Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

