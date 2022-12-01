LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $15.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

LivePerson Stock Up 9.9 %

LPSN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

