LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $15.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
LivePerson Stock Up 9.9 %
LPSN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Featured Articles
