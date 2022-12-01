Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $758.13 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $758.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $77.42 or 0.00455937 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022788 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002873 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018773 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000920 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,734,281 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
