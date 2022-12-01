Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $5,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

