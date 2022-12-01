Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Liberty Global Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $5,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
