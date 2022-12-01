Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 242,650 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.55% of TELUS worth $167,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Stock Up 0.5 %

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 47,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,808. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.