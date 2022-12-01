Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Profound Medical worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,478. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Profound Medical

PROF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.