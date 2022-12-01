Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 364,925 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364,925 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 27.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 27,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,890. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

