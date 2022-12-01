Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 15,025 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $203,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

Shares of TD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.20. 131,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.