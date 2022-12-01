Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $46.90 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,151 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adient by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adient by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,710 shares of company stock worth $1,316,461. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient Stock Down 0.9 %

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,707. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.