Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.62% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 3.2 %

SPR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 36,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,620. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.