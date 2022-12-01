Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Eastman Chemical worth $56,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:EMN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 7,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,580. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
